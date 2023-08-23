A three-vehicle crash disrupted traffic, Aug. 22 at Maple Drive and Highway 97, but the occupants were reportedly not seriously hurt. (Karen Powell photo)

A three-vehicle crash disrupted traffic, Aug. 22 at Maple Drive and Highway 97, but the occupants were reportedly not seriously hurt. (Karen Powell photo)

Crash complicates commute in Quesnel

Evening MVI involved three vehicles, but only minor injuries reported

A three-vehicle crash in Quesnel caused traffic delays but no major medical concerns.

The collision happened on Tuesday (Aug. 22) evening. Emergency responders were alerted at about 5:45 p.m. and called to the high-profile urban intersection of Highway 97 and Maple Drive.

It was raining at the time, but there was no suggestion by responders that weather played a role in the mishap.

“A pickup truck was turning left off of Highway 97 onto Maple Drive when it was struck by a station wagon towing a small trailer that was travelling northbound on the highway,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch of the Quesnel RCMP. “The pickup truck struck another vehicle that was waiting at the light on Maple Drive.”

Quesnel Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service personnel also attended to the scene.

“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” said Kronebusch. “Luckily no one was seriously injured in the collision.”

