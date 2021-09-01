(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Coyote killed after 3 people, including children, attacked overnight in Stanley Park

Park had been closed to non-essential visitors overnight the day prior

A coyote has been put down by conservation officers after three people were attacked in Stanley Park overnight.

The Conservation Officer Service said on Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon that two of the people attacked were children. The coyote that was killed had been deemed food-habituated.

Conservation officers are still in the park investigating these attacks, which are the latest of the dozens of coyotes incidents that have taken place this past year.

Conservation officers have been urging the public to avoid the park since early August when a five-year-old child was bitten. The park board officially closed the park to non-essential visitors as of Tuesday night but conservation officers did not specify whether the three people who were attacked were deemed essential visitors.

READ MORE: Surge in coyote attacks forces overnight closure of Stanley Park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Previous story
B.C. girl, 13, raises over $32K for BC Children’s Hospital, launches new raffle
Next story
Texas 6-weeks abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

Just Posted

The former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site with some of the original buildings still intact as of August 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ground analysis of former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School gets underway Aug. 30

(File photo)
Williams Lake RCMP confirm Highway 20 crash claims one life, seriously injures driver

Although conditions in the region are suitable to rescind the campfire prohibition due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with campfire use. (Black Press Media file photo)
Campfire prohibition lifted for Central Coast area

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Williams Lake RCMP take woman brandishing sword into custody with help of police dog