Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Cows removed from Okanagan Lake, two weeks after drowning

Water quality a concern as closest licensed public drinking water system is located over 10 kilometres from the incident

The removal of nearly a dozen cows is underway at the north end of Okanagan Lake.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy continues to support the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) in pulling the deceased cattle out Friday, Jan. 6.

“OKIB will oversee a contractor and dive company as work continues today to remove the animals from the lake,” the Ministry of Environment told The Morning Star.

Nearly two dozen cattle are believed to have fallen in the lake Dec. 22, according to a witness, who was concerned about the length of time taken to remove the animals.

“The ministry’s top priority is to ensure the water quality of the lake is not affected. The closest licensed public drinking water system is located over 10 kilometres from the incident. To confirm safety, this water system has enhanced their monitoring,” the ministry said.

Most of the land surrounding the north arm of Okanagan Lake, adjacent to this incident, is Okanagan Indian Band land.

Water purveyors in the north arm, if located on Band lands, should contact the First Nations Health Authority for information about water quality assurance.

The cattle will be transported to a permitted disposal site.

