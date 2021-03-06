COVID vaccinations open to Valley residents as of March 10

Starting today all residents of the Bella Coola Valley 18+ can book their vaccination appointments

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment only from March 10 to 12 and March 15 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bella Coola General Hospital (file photo)

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has announced that starting March 5th all residents of the Bella Coola Valley who are 18 years of age and older can book their free COVID-19 vaccination appointments by phone for appointments beginning on March 10.

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment only from March 10 to 12 and March 15 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bella Coola General Hospital, located at 1025 Elcho Street.

People living in the Bella Coola Valley can book their appointments now by calling 250-799-5342. The booking line is open 9 a.m. – noon, and 1 – 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Before calling the phone line, residents are asked to have their personal health number, full name and date of birth ready.

For more information on the clinics, visit vch.ca/BellaCoolaVaccine or for general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, 1-888-COVID19 (1.888.268.4319) or visit gov.bc.ca/covid19.