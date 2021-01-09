COVID cases rising in Bella Coola

There are now 11 confirmed cases in Bella Coola

In a notice posted on Saturday, Jan.9, the Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre has confirmed there are now eleven active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The Nation has announced community restrictions for two weeks with a curfew of 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily. The EOC is requesting that everyone wear masks while in public, no travelling unless it’s essential, and not welcoming visitors from out of town for at least two weeks. People are being asked to carefully self-monitor for symptoms and get a test if they have any symptoms.

For after hours and weekend testing people can visit the Bella Coola General Hospital 250.799.5311.

More to come