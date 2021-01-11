COVID cases rising in Bella Coola

There are now 11 confirmed cases in Bella Coola

In a notice posted on Monday, Jan. 11, the Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre has confirmed there are now 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The Nation has announced community restrictions for two weeks with a curfew on-reserve of 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily. The EOC is requesting that everyone wear masks while in public, no travelling unless it’s essential, and not welcoming visitors from out of town for at least two weeks. People are being asked to carefully self-monitor for symptoms and get a test if they have any symptoms.

B.C. has reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press briefing Monday (Jan. 11).

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the community, located approximately 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, on Monday, Jan. 11, after identifying 32 positive cases.

The outbreak comes three days after Canim Lake Band launched a community-wide lockdown Jan. 8 after the number of positive cases rose to nine.

For after hours and weekend testing people can visit the Bella Coola General Hospital 250.799.5311.