All Tommy Gun’s Barbershops in Canada have closed. (Tommy Gun’s Barbershop Kelowna)

COVID-19: Tommy Gun’s Barbershop closes all Canada locations

More than 70 shops across Canada and the U.S. were closed March 18

Following suit of countless local businesses, Tommy Gun’s Barbershop will be closing down more than 70 stores across Canada and the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on March 18, the situation is set to be reassessed in the following weeks as new information is made available after the government of B.C. declared a state of emergency with 231 total cases confirmed in the province.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members, and community is our top priority as we navigate through this pandemic,” said corporate managing partner Keenan Fisher.

“We want to ensure we are doing our part to flatten the curve and we look forward to once again providing our guests and team members a safe environment.”

READ MORE: ‘Lots of unknowns’: Kelowna restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters
Next story
45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

COVID-19 leads to widespread shutdowns across the country; travelers urged to return home

There has not been a case reported in the Valley yet

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Local emergency management keeping up-to-date on COVID-19

According to Vancouver Coastal Health the risk to Canadians remains low

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines

The Now-Leader has reached out to Mayor Doug McCallum on both matters, but has not yet received a response

VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

“Stop making memes. It’s not a joke.”

Most Read