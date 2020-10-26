École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)

COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Kelowna school

The outbreak is the first within B.C.’s school system since classes resumed back in September

Officials from B.C.’s Francophone school district have decided to close the doors of Kelowna school École de l’Anse-au-sable after health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak last week.

After an analysis of the school’s population and its available human resources, School District 93 (Conseil Scolaire Francophone) had “no choice” but to close the school until Nov. 4, stated an email to Capital News.

Interior Health did not order the school to shutter its operations, saying it has no information regarding the closure.

As of Friday, Oct. 23, 11 cases of the virus had been tied to the school. According to Interior Health, 160 members of the school community are self-isolating after being exposed to the virus. The health authority said the school was exposed to the virus Oct. 13-16 as well as Oct.19 and 20. The outbreak is the first within B.C.’s school system since classes resumed back in September.

École de l’Anse-au-sable is not part of SD23, the Central Okanagan’s main public school district.

However, a single positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at SD23’s Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), officials announced Sunday afternoon (Oct. 25).

The person is in self-isolation at home, with the support of public health teams, according to the school district.

Contact tracing is underway and Interior Health will follow up with those who may have been exposed to the virus. It is not yet clear whether the person is a student, staff or faculty member at KSS.

READ MORE: One case of COVID-19 identified at Kelowna Secondary School

READ MORE: Despite NDP majority, Kelowna remains Liberal stronghold

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. study using salmon DNA to count annual runs
Next story
Wash your hands, not your candy: UBC offers COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Just Posted

Environment Canada says up to 70mm is expected for Bella Coola (file photo)
Rainfall warning issued for Bella Coola

Up to 70mm is expected for inland coastal sections

Carey and Angela Price announced the birth of their third child on Monday, named Lincoln. (Photo submitted)
Canadiens’ Carey Price, wife Angela, announce birth of baby boy Lincoln

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Carey and Angela had two daughters: Liv, 4, and Millie, 1

Subsea fibre optics running from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal Communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media) Subsea fibre optics running from north of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media)
CityWest to refresh subsea fibre optics project

Fibre optics project to run cable from north of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii then south to Vancouver

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

North Coast BC NDP MLA Incumbent is seen with her wife Andrea Wilmot and their son Lua, as well as their dog Duncan. Preliminary results on election night Oct. 24 show Rice is in for a third term. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Jennifer Rice is North Coast MLA for third term

Preliminary election results show NDP Majority government

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

“We have to make a call out to address this now so our people don’t have to feel fearful,” said Tribal Chief Mina Holmes. (Carrier Sekani Tribal Council Facebook photo)
Carrier Sekani Tribal Council seeks Indigenous-led task force in northern B.C. hospitals

Request made in an open letter to federal minister Carolyn Bennett

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
Police situation leads to ‘hold and secure’ at North Okanagan school

Police call for social media blackout in ongoing incident

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Kelowna school

The outbreak is the first within B.C.’s school system since classes resumed back in September

FILE – B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts owner, Senator David Braley speaks after the CFL announced Vancouver will host the 2014 Grey Cup championship football game during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Braley had bought the CFL team prior to 1997 season

FILE – People go trick or treating in the rain on Halloween in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Wash your hands, not your candy: UBC offers COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Wearing a non-medical mask and keeping groups small is key

Most Read