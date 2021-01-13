COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health. IH said Wednesday afternoon four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An outbreak has been declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake, with four staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

There is no evidence of patient exposure related to this outbreak, notes an Interior Health news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2021.

“Interior Health would like to assure the community that it is safe to come to the hospital for medical care when it is needed. A team including infection control practitioners, microbiologists, medical health officers and communicable disease specialists are overseeing the site to ensure all safety protocols are in place.”

Contact tracing on confirmed cases is ongoing. All cases and direct contacts are self-isolating.

“We are grateful to community leaders for their support and remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19. This virus is circulating in every community.”

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID‑19.

Practise physical distancing.

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands often.

Booking a COVID-19 test:

Online: You can book an appointment online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php

By phone: Call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking your test.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on its public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

Earlier this week an outbreak was declared at Canim Lake, which now has 44 active COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak.

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

