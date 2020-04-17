COVID-19: Local retailer provides shirts for frontline workers

Kopas Store received 24 “Bella Coola Strong” t-shirts for distribution to frontline workers

A thoughtful gesture from a local retailers supply company has made its way to Bella Coola’s frontline workers. Last week Kopas Store manager Lorrein Gurr was pleasantly surprised to receive an unexpected package from their longtime t-shirt supplier, Up the Creek Garment Company, based out of Prince George.

“Up the Creek has been our souvenir clothing supplier for about 20 years. They made up 24 of these shirts for free of charge and sent them to us to give to our front line workers in Bella Coola,” said Gurr. “When I opened the box and read the card they had enclosed I was literally in tears. It was so thoughtful of them to think of us.”

The t-shirts, reading “Bella Coola Strong: #wecanbeatthis” have been distributed to the hospital frontline staff and local bus drivers. The card enclosed from the company said they produced the shirts “as a show of appreciation for the hardworking first responders and essential service employees who keep our communities safer and healthier.”

