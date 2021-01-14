COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Nusatsum Elementary School

School District 49 (SD49) is reporting a new COVID-19 exposure at the middle school in Hagensborg.

In a notice to parents issued Jan. 13, 2021, Vancouver Coastal Health said the individual who tested positive was present at the NES on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This letter is to inform you that a COVID-19 case has been identified in Grade 5. Any potential exposure would have occurred on January 6, 2021. Please be reassured that the current VCH COVID safety plans in our schools, when followed correctly, are very effective in preventing transmission.

“Public Health is working closely with the school to identify any close contacts among staff or students. Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure.”

If you do not receive a call from public health, your risk of exposure is considered to be very low and we do not recommend that you isolate at this time. You and your household can continue with your normal daily activities. We will continue to monitor the school and will communicate any updates to our recommendations.

New illness related to this school exposure may occur up to 14 days from the last date of exposure. We therefore recommend self-monitoring for signs of illness until January 20, 2021. The standard daily health checks are the best way to monitor for symptoms. If you develop new symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within those 14 days, please seek testing and bring a copy of this letter with you to the testing site. After 14 days, daily self-monitoring should continue due to potential for ongoing exposure in the community.