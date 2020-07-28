COVID-19 confirmed in Nimpo Lake area

Vancouver Coastal Health says they don’t believe there is a risk to neighbouring communities

Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed there are a small number of cases of COVID-19 near Nimpo Lake. In a statement, VCH said that “VCH is aware of a small number of COVID cases near Nimpo Lake, BC.”

VCH also said that it is not aware of any risk to neighbouring communities. They would not release specific information on the cases as to if the person(s) infected were residents or visitors to the area.

The Ulkatcho First Nation also confirmed the case(s) with a post on Facebook, stating that the person is not from Anahim Lake or a First Nation member. The individual according to Ulkatcho First Nation is self-isolating and following COVID-19 protocols.

“The Emergency Operations Centre is keeping track of the current COVID-19 cases across the province,” stated a Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin on July, 24.

“We are prepared to make changes as necessary.”

Ulkatcho First Nation said they will not be hosting any large gatherings until further notice and cancelled a community meeting with Artemis Gold Inc. in regards to the Blackwater mine which is in the development phase after having successfully received all necessary environmental assessment approvals.

“You must remain diligent in protecting yourself and others including elders.”

Interior Health said it will notify the public if an outbreak is declared.

More to come