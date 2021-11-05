Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

COVID-19 cases declining across Canada, but not as quickly as before

Tam: ‘Now is not the time to let our guard down; we could still be in for a challenging winter’

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country is bending the curve on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but progress has recently slowed and Canada could still see some “bumps” over the next few months.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down. We could still be in for a challenging winter,” chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing Friday.

Tam welcomed the high level of vaccine coverage across Canada, and said some regions are seeing very low COVID-19 activity.

But she warned regional differences in vaccine coverage could still create surges in months to come, even if the upswings could be less dramatic and wide-spread.

Tam said the virus has proven time and again that it is adaptable, and Canada must remain vigilant against new variants.

For the first time, reported cases nationally are now most commonly children under the age of 12 who do not qualify to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, Tam said outbreaks in school and daycares have been smaller this wave, suggesting they are being closely monitored.

Less than one per cent of children who have been infected by COVID-19 have developed serious illness, Tam said.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta judge convicts man of assault for coughing on server in Calgary bar

RELATED: B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

Coronavirus

Previous story
Alberta judge convicts man of assault for coughing on server in Calgary bar
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 denier Mak Parhar found dead in home, cause under investigation

Just Posted

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb has removed himself from all external city of Williams Lake appointments, but will continue as mayor. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Walt Cobb removes himself from several boards, continues as mayor

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Unionized workers at Gibraltar Mine began taking a strike vote Thursday, Oct. 28. (Taseko Mines photo)
Gibraltar Mine workers vote 98% in favour to strike

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb reads a written statement at council Nov. 2. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake City Council admonishes mayor, stops short of asking him to resign