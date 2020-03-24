COVID-19: Bella Coola RCMP close detachment front door access

The public is being asked to call 250 799 5363 for assistance

The Bella Coola RCMP is closing front door access but will be available by phone at 250 799 5363 (file photo)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bella COola RCMP has closed front door access to prevent any potential spread of the virus to the interior of a RCMP building.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation we are closing our front counter to the public effective immediately,” said Sgt. Richard Marshall of the Bella Coola Detachment. “We are asking people to phone the detachment at 250 799 5363 with any urgent or non-urgent requests they may have.”

Marshall also said fingerprint and background checks will be postponed to a later date. Questions can also be directed to his email at richard.a.marshall@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding at this difficult time,” Marshall said.