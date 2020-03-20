COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

BC Parks has suspended camping until the end of April while also curtailing access to trails and other facilities in the latest move by provincial officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While people will be able to day hike, washrooms and day-use facilities will be suspended until further notice. Some parking lots will be closed and gated where necessary.

“We are following the advice of the provincial health officer to help people get outside, while ensuring they are following the PHO’s direction and guidance to stay healthy,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a statement.

Some day-use services and facilities are currently available at the following provincial parks:

  • Mount Seymour Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Cypress Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Goldstream Provincial Park
  • Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park
  • Miracle Beach Provincial Park
  • Wells Gray Provincial Park

In alignment with Parks Canada, all campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will be closed until at least April 30. Refunds will be automatically provided to those with existing reservations during this time.

The Discover Camping reservation system has been suspended for all new reservations. No action is required for people with reservations to receive a refund.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19
Next story
‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Just Posted

Community leaders urge residents to follow COVID-19 protocols

How to shut down Highway 20 to non-residents is being discussed

Pacific Coastal suspends operations due to COVID-19

The airline is suspending its operations until May 3

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

COVID-19 leads to widespread shutdowns across the country; travelers urged to return home

There has not been a case reported in the Valley yet

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

COVID-19: Bus fares waived, back door entry for most as BC Transit ensures social distancing

The new measures are now in effect

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

Most Read