Court told by victim: ‘It changed my life forever’

Former Peter Skene Ogden drama teacher Vincent Collins faces up to two years in jail

Former Peter Skene Ogden drama teacher Vincent Collins faces up to two years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16 and a lesser count of assault in connection with two female youths.

At a sentencing hearing before Judge Linda Thomas in 100 Mile provincial court Tuesday, Crown Counsel Julie Dufour called for a jail term for Collins, saying it is the only way to protect unsuspecting victims.

Collins, of 108 Mile Ranch, was arrested in April 2021 on his way to work in relation to what police called a “fast-moving investigation.”

In her submissions to the court, Dufour said Collins touched one girl above her buttocks without her consent during a “playfight” at school. In connection with the second girl, he touched her knee or shoulder and asked her to kiss his cheek. The identities of the girls, who were both under 16, are protected under a publication ban.

READ MORE: PSO teacher faces new charges

Dufour told the court Collins “ingratiated” himself with the girls before sending them a series of inappropriate messages, which included dirty jokes and asking if they slept naked. He also shared a nickname with one of them and gave her a book – A Guide to Getting It On: Unzipped – for her birthday. He also told them not to tell their mothers, Dufour said.

“A teacher explicitly understands their effect on children. He knows he can’t touch this child. He knows he couldn’t send those text messages,” Dufour said. “It is not bad judgment. It is a criminal offense to do what he did, and he knew it. He solicited secrecy from the complainants, one way or another.”

One of the girls read her victim impact statement to the court, saying that as a result of what happened, she suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and has trouble focusing in school. It has taken away from her ability to build relationships with people.

“It changed my life forever.”

In addition to the two-year jail sentence, Dufour asked the court to consider issuing a 10-year order under section 161 of the Criminal Code. This order prohibits offenders from taking part in activities that may reasonably bring them in contact with persons under the age of 16.

The prohibition can also include using the internet or other digital networks unless done so under conditions set out by the court.

She said it is not just physical harm done but all the other levels – harm to child, family and community. Actual harm can vary from case to case and sentencing must emphasize the harm done.

Defence lawyer Ian Donaldson, Q.C. acknowledged Collins breached his responsibility to hold the line and in his relationship with the two girls.

“I want to be clear with the court. The nature of the communications he was having with these women was inappropriate, it was wrong,” he said.

But he maintains Collins was not “grooming” the girls.

“His conduct was wrong, but not criminal.”

Donaldson noted that Collins had an accelerated educational path, which meant he lacked social maturity as he missed building interpersonal skills in high school and university. Still, he said, Collins was an accomplished young man in his 30s, and previously taught hundreds of students with no issue. He has also been out on bail for two years with no problems.

Locking him up does not enhance the public interest, Donaldson added, as there is no evidence Collins is a danger to society.

“We as a society don’t gain by putting him back in jail.”

Donaldson said the courts should endeavour to make the punishment meet the crime and a conditional sentence of greater duration meets all the conditions. He added Collins is remorseful and is unlikely to reoffend.

Collins told the court he was sorry for his actions.

“I regret my actions immensely,” he said. “I’m incredibly sorry. I regret everything I said.”

Collins will be sentenced at a later date.



