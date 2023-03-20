A cougar was euthanized near Lac La Hache Saturday after killing a dog. (File photo)

Cougar euthanized after taking dog from porch at Lac la Hache

B.C. conservation officers responded to the report

B.C. conservation officers were forced to euthanize a cougar after it killed a dog near Lac La Hache last week.

Conservation Officer Murray Booth said that his office received a report about the incident on Wednesday, March 15. On investigation the next day they were unable to locate the carcass of the dog, and set up bait and trail cameras to locate the cougar.

“The way this went the cougar was in the right place at the right time for it, and the dog was in the wrong place at the wrong time for it. The dog was taken right off the porch of the house,” Booth said. “It’s an easy meal and cougars, like all predators, look at something and think ‘Are you an easy meal for me?’ and that’s why they decide to kill.”

Booth said they found the carcass of the slain pet on Friday, March 17 and set up a live trap for the cougar. On Saturday morning he said they found the cougar in the trap and put it down.

“It was ultimately euthanized for public safety reasons. Talking to the people who own the property, the cougar had been spotted on different porches and properties, so it was losing its fear of people,” Booth said.

Booth said the cougar was a little underweight but not old. He said cougars are always hunting, and because this one had shown a capacity to kill pets, relocation was off the table.

It’s important to remember, Booth said, that the South Cariboo is cougar territory. He advises people to watch their pets and be aware of their surroundings when letting them out, especially at night. Cougars are primarily nocturnal, and most wildlife are at their most active from the later afternoon to the dawn.

“It’s not an everyday occurrence where a cougar will kill a pet, but it does happen, so people just need to make noise so that any wildlife that is around them leaves. They really don’t want anything to do with us, because it generally doesn’t go well for them.”

Booth said that anyone with wildlife concerns can reach out to conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277.

