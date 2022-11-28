British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in B.C. group home

Body of Traevon Desjarlais found in the closet of his Abbotsford group home

A British Columbia coroner’s jury will begin hearing evidence today into the death of an Indigenous teenager at a group home in the Fraser Valley.

The body of 17-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was found on Sept. 18, 2020, in the closet of his Abbotsford, B.C., group home four days after he was reported missing.

At the time of his death, Abbotsford police said there was no criminality involved, although the cause of his death was not released.

The teen had been living in the home operated by the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society under contract to the provincial government.

The coroner’s jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath, but the inquest is not a fault-finding inquiry.

The coroner says in a statement that the jury will make recommendations, supported by evidence, on ways to prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

RELATED: Coroners’ inquest called into death of First Nations teen in Abbotsford group home

RELATED: Mom of Indigenous teen who died in Abbotsford group home launches lawsuit

Child welfareFoster careIndigenousInquest

Previous story
Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week
Next story
Indo-Pacific strategy launch boosts military spending and visa processing in region

Just Posted

School District 49 Board Office in Bella Coola. (Steve Dishkin photo)
School District 49 board of trustees sworn in

Therisa Peimer is the author of a new Sci-Fi Romance titled Taming Flame. She will be doing a book reading and signing on Dec. 3 at the Bella Coola Valley Art Gallery. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley Art Gallery hosting Sci-Fi romance book launch

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Mother Nature has already been busy at the Tweedsmuir Ski Club. (Photo submitted)
Tweedsmuir Ski Club season already underway with 3 feet of snow at Heckman Pass