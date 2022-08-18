A mother deer cleans her fawn’s coat with her tongue while walking through a 100 Mile House neighbourhood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A mother deer cleans her fawn’s coat with her tongue while walking through a 100 Mile House neighbourhood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Conservation officer asks for mindfulness toward deer

Deer signal aggressive behaviour by laying their ears back and lowering their head

BC conservation officers are reminding the public to be cautious around wild animals, such as deer.

“Residents in the South Cariboo always have to be mindful of wildlife as we live in the country and have lots of wildlife around us,” said Joel Kline, a conservation officer in the Fraser River zone.

Deer are commonly seen in communities in the South Cariboo, such as 108 Mile Ranch. Kline said deer usually have a reason for showing aggressive behaviour toward humans, like defending their young or feeling cornered.

However, to mitigate the risk of coming into contact with an aggressive deer, Kline had some advice for residents.

“Don’t approach deer, especially if they have young with them,” he said. If does and fawns are observed, avoid those areas.

This is especially pertinent when walking a dog. Kline said to keep dogs on leashes if they’re in an area where does and fawns frequent, particularly during the months of June and July.

Kline said not to feed deer. “They will potentially become habituated to humans and then food conditioned, which could be a danger to the public.”

He said that deer may signal aggressive behaviour by laying their ears back and lowering their heads.

“If a deer becomes aggressive to the point of attacking a human, try to stay upright and get to shelter; deer try to attack by striking at their opponent with their hooves,” Kline said.

If you see deer acting aggressively toward people, call the RAPP line, 1-877-952-7277, to report the incident.


lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

Access to Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. (TNG map) A grizzly bear feeds on salmon to prepare for winter hibernation in the Chilcotin last fall. Once again, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests have closed the Chilko-Newton Road to mitigate risks of human-bear contact during the salmon spawning season. (Monika Petersen file photo)
Road closure in Chilcotin set for Sept. 1 to reduce risk to humans, grizzly bears

Bella Coola RCMP responded to a 52-year-old woman in cardiac distress on July 23 when no paramedics were available. RCMP then transported her body to the morgue in the back of a police vehicle. (Photo: Angie Mindus)
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck

Haida Gwaii School District receives $58,000 to support food security. Some schools in the district have gardens, including this one outside of Gudangaay Tlaats’ gaa Naay Secondary School in Masset B.C. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Two North Coast communities benefit from $58,000 to support food security

A mother deer cleans her fawn’s coat with her tongue while walking through a 100 Mile House neighbourhood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Conservation officer asks for mindfulness toward deer