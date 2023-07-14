Condolences pour in after firefighter, 19, dies battling blaze near Revelstoke

Firefighter died in hospital after a tree fell on her

The RCMP has released more details into the incident involving the death of a BC Wildfire Service firefighter near Revelstoke on July 13, as condolences pour in from all over the country.

Police were notified of the fatality at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday (July 13).

Devyn Gale, 19, was working with the BC Wildfire Service alongside a team, clearing brush within a remote area where a small fire had started.

The team lost contact with Gale and later discovered her caught under a fallen tree.

Her colleagues performed first aid, and she was later airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke, where Gale later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the BC Wildfire Service.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life serving her community”, said Cpl. James Grandy, Southeast District RCMP spokesperson, in a press release. “It’s a reminder of the inherent risks first responders face working tirelessly to protect our communities.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences this morning in a tweet, saying “We must never forget the risks these heroes take every time they run toward the danger.”

The news from British Columbia – that one of the firefighters bravely battling wildfires has lost her life – is heartbreaking. At this incredibly difficult time, I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends, and her fellow firefighters. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2023

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz spoke about the incident Friday morning.

“In true Revelstoke style, we’ll reach out and support, the way that we always do,” said Sulz. “The community will wrap their arms around this family and make sure they’re taken care of.”

B.C. Premier David Eby took to Twitter this morning to share his feelings on the incident, saying “This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that they are often putting their lives on the line to do so.”

We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident involving a BC Wildfire Service firefighter. On behalf of all British Columbians, we extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this crew member. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JDGY2IFqyq — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) July 14, 2023

There are currently 363 active wildfires in B.C., including two near Revelstoke which are considered ‘out of control’.

