Collision between motorcycle, van claims one life south of Williams Lake

RCMP confirm the driver of a motorcycle was killed in a collision Friday, Sept. 8 at the intersection of Highway 97 and the Likely/Horsefly Road.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5:41 p.m. Friday, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, communications for the North District.

“Sadly, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Saunderson, noting police do not believe impairment to be a factor.

It was a sunny, blue-sky fall day when the incident occurred.

The highway was closed in both directions for a short time, before the southbound lane was reopened. The northbound lane was closed until just after midnight, with a detour available.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing.

