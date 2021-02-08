Cold weather coming for Bella Coola this week

Bella Coola is under a special weather statement this week as a front of cold arctic air starts to move across the province.

Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions continues throughout BC. Cold Arctic air currently over the northern BC interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast.

The Arctic air is progressing toward the southern interior and will approach the south coast later today. On Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop as more Arctic air is forced southwards. Strong outflow winds and brisk wind chill values are then expected to begin over southern coastal areas Tuesday night.

Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.

The cold air will persist for the remainder of the week.

Arctic Outflow and Extreme Cold warnings are in effect for several regions in the province and may be expanded as the Arctic air progresses.

In the Cariboo, the overnight temperatures will be coldest mid-week, with Quesnel and Williams Lake reaching only -21C for a daytime high Tuesday, and hitting -30C Wednesday night. 100 Mile House is expected to be coldest Tuesday night at -28C.

In the Chilcotin, Puntzi Mountain is expected to reach -34C and -31C overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the Central Coast, Bella Coola will reach -17C Wednesday night.