CN train derails in North Van near Squamish Nation Eslha7an

Leak of solid sulfur contained to CN property, no danger to public safety

By Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NORTH SHORE NEWS

A CN train derailed Sunday night near Sḵwx̱wu7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation’s) Eslha7an (Mission 1), affecting two rail cars.

North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said police received reports of the derailment near Mosquito Creek at Forbes Avenue and Esplanade East around 7:40 p.m. March 20, and fire services and CN Police were also in attendance.

DeVries confirmed the North Vancouver City Fire Department assessed the carriages and cleared the scene of concerns regarding leakages or aerosols, or any contaminants into water systems.

“The scene has been turned over to the CN Police and they are conducting the investigation,” DeVries said.

CN Rail confirmed to the North Shore News that the railcars contain solid sulfur, “a mineral used in a variety of household and industrial products.”

“Preliminary information indicates that there was a leak of solid sulfur contained to CN’s property and that there are no fires, injuries, or danger to public safety,” it read.

After the incident, Squamish Nation told members there were no safety concerns for residents however, work to rectify the derailment would continue into the night.

In a statement to North Shore News, Nation spokesperson Wilson Williams Sxwixwtn said he was awaiting an update to the work.

Williams said a portion of the fence bordering CN Rail and Squamish Nation Land was taken down in mitigation efforts.

Williams noted more details for Squamish Nation members and nearby residents will be released Monday.

“CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and would like to thank first responders for their help and support. The cause of the incident remains under investigation,” CN wrote.

