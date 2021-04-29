Clothing dryer suspected cause of Alexis Creek home fire, owner wants to warn others

Neil Miller is thankful he still has his horses, community support and his life

A build up of lint in a clothes dryer is believed to have caused a house fire in Alexis Creek Sunday evening, April 4, 2021. (Photo submitted)

Despite losing his Alexis Creek home and all its contents to a raging fire earlier this month, Neil Miller is thankful for his community and his life.

“It could have been worse. I could have gone up with it,” Miller said when the Tribune called to check in on him after the fire recently.

The cowboy said he was shocked to learn the cause of the fire, which was determined by a fire investigator.

“My dryer caused the fire,” Miller said. “It’s scary. I shudder to think what would have happened if I was at home asleep.”

Read More: Fire destroys home at Alexis Creek Easter Sunday

Learning of the danger of built-up lint in clothing dryers has prompted Miller to warn others.

“You should take the back off your dryer and remove the lint that builds up. I didn’t know that.”

Miller said he turned on his dryer the evening of April 4, Easter Sunday, and then went to his girlfriend’s house. He arrived back around 8 p.m. to find his home fully engulfed in flames and members of the BC Wildfire Service on scene.

For Miller, losing all his cowboy art as well as a collector’s saddle he’s had since 1977 has been tough, but he’s thankful to have his camper to live in, his beloved horses and his neighbours.

“The people here have been amazing – lots of support.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin