A helicopter flies over Okanagan Lake Tuesday morning (Aug. 22) to assess the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fire activity low but could increase as sun shines over Lake Country wildfire

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Despite cooler temperatures, the Clarke Creek wildfire is expecting increased fire activity on Wednesday as the smoke dissipates.

BC Wildfire crews and structure protection crews continue to work in the area with direct attacks on the blaze as well as patrolling for hot spots.

The fire activity remains low, at rank 1.

Original

The skies opened in Lake Country on Tuesday night, and some relief was offered to the Clarke Creek wildfire.

On Tuesday evening, it poured rain throughout Lake Country. The amount of rain is still unknown.

There was some lightning scattered throughout the evening as well but there have been no reports of any new fires in the area.

On Tuesday, the Clarke Creek wildfire experienced low fire activity as crews continued to battle hot spots and protect structures. New mapping has the fire at an estimated 370 hectares. It remains categorized as out of control.

After some evacuation orders were changed to alerts on Monday night, there haven’t been any more changes since, meaning all evacuation orders and alerts remain the same on Wednesday morning.

For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

