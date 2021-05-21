Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)

Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

An anti-mask rally will go ahead Sunday in Vancouver although its keynote speaker was arrested and charged with assault and uttering death threats.

Police say Chris Saccoccia, otherwise known as “Chris Sky,” fled from officers when they approached the 37-year-old at his Toronto home Wednesday.

An officer had to jump out of the path of Saccoccia’s vehicle to avoid being hit by the car.

“The man then sped away from officers,” police said in a statement Friday.

Saccoccia turned himself in to police Thursday (May 20) and was arrested.

RELATED: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests (VIDEO)

He’s currently facing three charges: one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle and three counts of uttering death threats.

Police received a report Wednesday that Saccoccia allegedly threatened to “shoot several people” over the phone, including elected officials and a member of the public.

The prominent anti-mask advocate still plans to speak at Vancouver’s upcoming “Freedom Rally,” according to a video on social media.

“We’re on our way to Vancouver so they did not stop us,” Saccoccia said Friday.

According to a flyer, the May 23 event on Sunset Beach will include DJs, dancing, barbecues and laser shows.

To date, police in Vancouver have not fined organizers of these rallies in contravention of current public health orders.


CoronavirusCrimeprotest

