A Transportation Safety Board investigator looks over the wreckage of a Kaman KMax helicopter at the TSB hangar in Richmond, B.C. in this recent handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Transportation Safety Board investigator looks over the wreckage of a Kaman KMax helicopter at the TSB hangar in Richmond, B.C. in this recent handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Chopper wreckage recovered from fatal crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October.

The board says the helicopter crashed on Oct. 4 at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, just a minute after it had departed from timber operations and it was found at a depth of about 110 metres.

The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.

The board says the pilot was conducting heli-logging operations when the helicopter went down.

The wreckage was found on Oct. 18 and recovered a day later.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 1 dead after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Helicopter crashTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Parents can help hold sports organizations accountable on sexual abuse, say experts
Next story
DNA analysis: Wayward Puget Sound beluga likely travelled from north of Alaska

Just Posted

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths

Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River recently as they prepared for winter. (Monika Petersen photo)
Grizzly bears in B.C.’s Chilcotin feast on salmon, prepare for hibernation

A Williams Lake man and his dog are recovering after his truck hit a soft shoulder on the Soda Creek Road and he rolled down the embankment 100 feet. (Photo submitted)
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’: Williams Lake man, dog survive harrowing crash down cliff

Unionized workers at Gibraltar Mine began taking a strike vote Thursday, Oct. 28. (Taseko Mines photo)
Gibraltar Mine workers take strike vote after tentative deal rejected