Chief financial officer no longer at Thompson-Nicola Regional District

TNRD starts search for new CFO

Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that chief financial officer (CFO) Doug Rae is no longer with the organization.

According to a media release, the TNRD has appointed Carla Fox as the interim CFO, effective immediately. Ms. Fox has served as the Deputy CFO since joining the TNRD in June of 2022, and she has an extensive background in financial management in the private sector and in local government.

The search for a permanent CFO will begin immediately. Rae has served the TNRD for the past 10 years, and the TNRD wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The news release noted privacy legislation prohibits the release of further details, and no further comment will be made on this matter.

