Central Coast School District election sees trustee tie for Area 1

Two Central Coast school trustee candidates have tied in Area 1.

After the final votes were recounted Chief Election Officer Janet Prestley declared that incumbents Christina Hoppe and Nicola Koroluk both had 154 votes.

Prestley said on Monday, Oct. 24 she will file with the provincial court to allow a judicial recount, but will not know until then whether it can go ahead.

“There is supposed to be a provincial court judge in Bella Coola next week so that is helpful,” she added.

A total of 456 votes were cast for Area 1 and Area 2 in total.

Newcomer Terry Webber received 214 votes and incumbent Marisa Blewett garnered 164 for Area 1.

In Area 2, incumbent Crystal Anderson was elected with 78 votes and newcomer Dylan Coburn with 55 votes.



