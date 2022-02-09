Curtis Slingerland has been hired as the new chief administrative officer for the Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)

Central Coast Regional District hires new CAO

Curtis Slingerland will be officially sworn in on Feb. 10, 2022

A new chief administrative officer (CAO) has been hired by the Central Coast Regional District (CCRD).

Curtis Slingerland will replace former CAO Courtney Kirk.

Prior to starting on Monday, Jan. 17, Slingerland said he looked forward to serving the board, supporting staff and advancing the region’s strategic priorities.

He will be officially sworn in on Thursday, Feb. 10.

“Mr. Slingerland comes to the CCRD with significant local government and management experience,” said Jayme Kennedy, CCRD chair, noting he has previously served as the manager of regulatory services with the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and the director of corporate administration for the city of Revelstoke.

“Most recently, he served as the manager of property services and operations for the Canadian Mental Health Association in Salmon Arm.”

Kennedy also thanked Kirk and wished her well in her new role as CAO for the Village of Queen Charlotte.

“The board also wishes to thank Evangeline Hanuse for her willingness and hard work to fill the CAO role in the interim.”

While the CAO position is full-time, Kennedy confirmed Slingerland will be in the valley half-time, but available full-time.


