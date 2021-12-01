Central Coast Regional District activates EOC due to high amounts of precipitation

The Central Coast Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre at level one due to the ongoing potential threat of flooding. (Michael Wigle photo)

Heavy rainfall on the central coast has prompted the Central Coast Regional District to activate its emergency operations centre (EOC), Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Due to the ongoing potential threat of flooding, the CCRD’s EOC is at level one, which mean that any emergency response continues to be handled through all ongoing routine response activities by existing emergency personnel only — police, fire and ambulance.

“Our staff continues to do excellent work interfacing with local, regional, and provincial government agencies in order to keep our communities safe and up to date on the unfolding weather situation in our region,” said CCRD chair Jayme Kennedy.

The CRD noted in a news release as of 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, the BC River Forecast Centre (BCRFC) issued a flood watch for the Central Coast, including the Bella Coola River (Bella Coola Valley and the Wannock River (Wuikinuxv/Rivers Inlet).

“River levels are continually monitored, and at the time of this release are showing normal flow levels, with the flood watch still in place.”

A heavy rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada for the central coast has been lifted and as of Wednesday afternoon, it is 3C in Bella Coola with light rain.

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 20 for 130.1 kilometres from Bella Coola to six kilometres west of Anahim Lake.

There is rain mixed with snow in the forecast for Wednesday evening and Thursday, with lows of -4C.

The CCRD board is very grateful for their work, and for the support the region continues to receive from Emergency Management BC, Kennedy said.



