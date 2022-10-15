The polls closed across B.C. at Oct. 15 (File photo)

Central Coast election results see some newcomers on regional district, school district

Results are preliminary

The preliminary results are in for the Central Coast Regional District and School District elections, with some newcomers beating out incumbents.

Steve Emery has been elected for Area A – Ocean Falls, Denny Island and Wuikinuxv.

Emery garnered 39 votes, while incumbent Dan Bertrand got 30.

For Area E – Bella Coola town site – newcomer Jim Ward has been elected.

Ward received 18 votes, while candidates Marlene King received 19 votes and Richard Hall got 6.

Travis Hall was acclaimed for the CCRD Area B, Jayme Kennedy was acclaimed for Area C and Lawrence Northeast was acclaimed for Area D.

Three trustees for Electoral Area 1 have been elected.

They are newcomer Terry Webber with 214 votes, incumbents Marisa Blewett with 164 votes and Christina Hoppe with 155 votes.

For Electoral Area 2 trustee, incumbent Crystal Anderson was elected with 78 votes and newcomer Dylan Coburn with 55 votes.

The results will be finalized later next week.


