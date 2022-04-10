Stolen CCSAR truck recovered, specialized tools still missing

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck stolen overnight April 3 from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake was located and recovered after the Alexis RCMP received a call from the public. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A Holmatro Combi tool is still missing. (Photo submitted) A Holmatro Hydrolic Ram is still missing. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP have released more details on the search and rescue truck that was stolen on Sunday, April 3 and recovered the following Saturday.

Cpl. Brett Squire said after responding to a report from the public, Alexis Creek RCMP officers located and recovered the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue specialized truck on Saturday, April 9.

While no arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing, Squire noted.

“The truck was located with some damage, however, the extent of that damage had yet to be assessed. An inspection, and any necessary repairs, will be required prior to the truck re-entering service in the region.”

Some unique tools are still missing which include a Holmatro Combi tool, a Holmatro Hydrolic Ram, Holmatro hoses and pumps.

Squire said it was a call from the public that led to the recovery of the truck, and police are asking the public to keep a look out for the tools.

“These Holmatro tools are unique and if something that resembles them is observed outside a fire or search and rescue hall, we would like to hear about it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

A fire truck stolen from the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department was also recovered.

