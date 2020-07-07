The Central Coast Regional District has received a total of $902,655 in funding (CCRD photo)

CCRD receives almost $1 million in funding for local parks; playground rehabilitation

The project includes the rehabilitation of the Walker Island Park and Nusatsum Park playgrounds

The Central Coast Regional District has received a total of $902,655 in funding ($541,593 federal and $361,062 provincial) to reinvent two regional parks: Walker Island Park and Nusatsum Park playgrounds.

The funding is joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and will support 24 infrastructure projects in British Columbia’s northern communities.

The project, which is entitled the “Great Bear Playgrounds Project,” includes the rehabilitation of the Walker Island Park playground and the Nusatsum Park playground including site preparation, installation of play surfaces and playground equipment and water features, park amenities such as benches and signage, as well as landscaping, vegetation and finishes.

“I am very excited about this funding announcement for the Great Bear Playgrounds Project because we have been expecting to hear about funding for the project for over a year and I think we could all use a little good news right about now,” said CCRD Area C Director Jayme Kennedy. “As you know, the funding is from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Program and this funding will cover 100 percent of the project. The budget for the Walker Island Playground is $541,500 and the Nusatsum Playground is $361,000.”

The Walker Island Park playground project works will include removal and disposal of old equipment, site prep, play surfaces, playground equipment, park amenities, including bench and dry well, landscaping, vegetation, and finishes, and, all related works.

The Nusatsum Park playground project works will include removal and disposal of old equipment, site prep, play surfaces and playground equipment, park amenities, including benches, shelter, fence, entry sign, and solar lighting, landscaping, vegetation, and finishes and all related works

“We are looking forward to engaging with residents before the planning and design process gets underway (hopefully this fall!) and subject to availability of a contractor and the course of the current pandemic, we hope to begin construction in 2021,” said Kennedy. “Personally, I think it would be wonderful to see a design that had a natural look that flowed nicely with the natural beauty that surrounds our parks and neighbourhoods while being fun and stimulating for children from a range of ages and abilities.”

