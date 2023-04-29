CCRD official community plan engagement sessions planned May 1-4 in Bella Coola

The Central Coast Regional District (CCRD) is currently in the process of updating its Official Community Plan (OCP) for the Bella Coola Valley.

The OCP is a visionary document that provides the foundation for land use planning and development in the valley.

Updating the OCP provides an opportunity for the residents of the valley to reflect on what they currently love about living here, as well as look ahead and ask, ‘How do we want the Valley to evolve and grow moving forward?’.

The current Bella Coola Valley OCP was adopted in 1999.

After nearly 25 years, it is important that the plan is reviewed to ensure it reflects the current needs and desires of the community, as well as adheres to the latest legislative requirements.

How can you participate?

The development of an OCP is a community-led process. It is important we hear from the people who live, work, and play here to ensure the updated plan reflects the concerns, wants, and needs of the residents of the Bella Coola Valley.

In order to seek this feedback, we will host public and stakeholder engagement events from May 1 to May 4, 2023. The public will be invited to come learn more about the OCP update and provide feedback at the following:

Community Workshop – Monday, May 1 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Hagensborg (1855 Chilcotin-Bella Coola Hwy), from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide their input on the vision, goals, and policies for a number of important topics such as land use, economic development, housing, environmental protection and community services.

Community Open House – Thursday, May 4 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Hagensborg, 6:30 p.m to 8:30 pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the draft policies and ideas for the OCP, which will be based on the input received through the previous engagement.

Drop-In Hours – Co-op – Monday, May 1 and Thursday, May 4 at the Co-op (former Café entrance), between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The community is invited to come learn about the project and provide feedback in a more informal setting.

Drop-In Hours – Legion Hall – Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Hagensborg (1855 Chilcotin-Bella Coola Hwy), between 10:00 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The community is invited to come learn about the project and provide their feedback in a more informal setting.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact the CCRD office at 250-799-5291 | EA@CCRD.ca.

This article was submitted by Urban Systems in partnership with the CCRD.



