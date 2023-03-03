Centennial Pool (Angie Mindus file photo)

CCRD eyes possible agreement for operation of Centennial Pool

Two proposals were submitted and the board reviewed them at the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting.

The Central Coast Regional District has agreed to work with Recreation Excellence toward an eventual operating agreement for the Centennial Pool.

CCRD chair Jayme Kennedy said two proposals were submitted and the board reviewed them at the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting.

“We will also be striking an advisory board to ensure there is community input and engagement as we are very lucky to have many community members with a great deal of experience and knowledge which is incredibly valuable,” she said.

Recently there has been lots of discussion on Facebook about the pool and Kennedy said the board would like to let the public to know that the board heard them and is aware how important the pool is for the community.

“While there has been some unfortunate misinformation spread regarding the pool, we are all committed to the long-term sustainability of this vital service,” she said. “We would like to see an emphasis on safety, recruitment, retention, and certification of lifeguards. It is important to us that our pool is as professional, safe, and fun as pools in larger centres.”

Additionally the regional district staff are working toward the selection of a drilling company to undertake the test well drilling for the Hagensborg Water System.

A contract is expected to be awarded shortly, Kennedy noted.

Recently the CCRD launched an official community plan update community survey as the plan has not been updated since 1998.

Kennedy said the board is very excited about getting the process underway and is seeking input from all valley residents.

Community input will help set the direction for future land use planning in the valley, she said.

“Ideas and thoughts are vital to the future growth and development of the Bella Coola Valley.”

Please visit Bella Coola Valley Official Community Plan (OCP) Update Community Survey | Central Coast Regional District (ccrd.ca) to access the survey.

To date most applications have been completed through the link on the website, although there are paper copies available at the office in case anyone does not have internet access and would like to participate.

