Lennox is doing much better after surgery, but he was found by the side of the road in Langley a week ago having been shot in the face. (LAPS)

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains descriptions of animal injuries

A cat who survived being shot in the face is recovering at Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

The cat, now dubbed Lennox, was found by a passerby at the side of the road on Feb. 29.

“A very kind man saw him laying on the side of the road and brought him in to us,” said Jayne Nelson, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society, which runs the shelter.

By the time they arrived, the box holding the cat was covered in blood, Nelson said.

“His face was a mess and I am sure he was in a lot of pain but he never stopped purring while the staff examined him,” she said.

The orange tabby was rushed to the Brookswood Animal Hospital, where Dr. Morgan Carey assessed his injuries.

It was originally suspected that Lennox, as shelter staff have dubbed the cat, had a serious infected abscess in his face.

However, examination uncovered shards of metal embedded in Lennox’s cheek bones. He had been shot.

Surgery removed one of Lennox’s eyes and repaired the severely damaged tissue on the left side of his face.

The tomcat is now recovering and pain free, reported Nelson. The Brookswood Animal Hospital staff have nicknamed him Sir Purrs A Lot because of his affectionate nature.

“He’s very social, he’s just lovely,” said Nelson.

It’s unknown what Lennox’s background was before he was found. He was an intact tomcat, but he also seems to enjoy being around people.

Once he has completely recovered, he will be adopted out to a local home.

READ MORE: Support pours in for dog abandoned outside Langley home

Aldergroveanimal crueltyanimal welfareCatsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An X-ray revealed fragments of metal in Lennox’s cheek, showing he had likely been shot. (Brookswood Veterinary Hospital)

Previous story
Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout
Next story
Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Just Posted

Guide outfitters appeal to B.C. gov’t to help businesses in Tsilhqot’in title area

Bridging agreements are expiring at the end of March 2020

Lodge owner in Tsilhqot’in declared title area wants to be bought out for fair price

Hausi Wittwer has operated the Chilko River Lodge for 21 years

Williams Lake City Council and community advocacy leads to GPS monitoring of six prolific offenders

Counc. Scott Nelson said he is happy at this result and hopes to build on momentum

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

Large raid in Kootenays nets drugs, weapons, cash

Multiple search warrants result in the arrest of five men and drug, cash seizures

Most Read