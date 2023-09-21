Missing a cat. This cat from Penticton hitched a ride over 1,000 km. (BC SPCA)

Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

The cat wasn’t discovered until he was 1,000 km from home

A cat from Penticton hitched a ride in the back of a trailer all the way to Dawson Creek and now the BC SPCA is trying to find his owners.

The driver left Penticton on Sept. 15 but didn’t realize the cat was there until they got to their destination on Sept. 19. If you recognize this cat, he’s safe and sound, and about 1,000 km from home. The very healthy looking feline is now at at the BC SPCA Peace branch.

He’s an intact male with no ID. Reach out to the BC SPCA South Peace if this is your kitty.

