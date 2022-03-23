Cariboo—Prince George MP Todd Doherty in Parliament on Monday, March 21. (CPAC footage)

Cariboo—Prince George MP Todd Doherty in Parliament on Monday, March 21. (CPAC footage)

Cariboo-Prince George MP thanks Vanderhoof RCMP for bravery during live shooting incident

Vanderhoof RCMP “still hurting” after shooter targeted detachment in November

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty rose in Parliament on Monday (March 21) to recognize Vanderhoof RCMP for their bravery and commitment to public safety when a live-shooter targeted the detachment last November.

On Nov. 25, 2021 at around 12:15 p.m. a man driving a white Ford F-350 pulled up to the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment and started shooting — narrowly missing the officers and civilians inside.

The suspect circled the building, continued shooting and then fled. B.C.’s emergency text alert was issued for the first time and the community locked down.

Police confirmed a pursuit took place and an RCMP vehicle was rammed. The suspect was apprehended at Kal Tire at around 1 p.m. and brought into custody.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

“It’s a miracle that no one was injured or killed,” Doherty said.

“Simply put, the suspect was hunting police officers. He fired over 20 rounds alone into the detachment.”

Doherty visited Vanderhoof on Feb. 25. He told Parliament that when asked to recount the events of that day in November many of the officer’s voices still crack with emotion.

“They’re still hurting. One shared with me that he thought this was the day that he was going to die,” Doherty said.

“These brave men and women put the safety of their community above their own. They ran towards danger. They ran towards gunfire… They are true heroes.”

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Vanderhoof police, sparking lockdown

With files from Aman Parhar and Ashley Wadhwani

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.bramadat-willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
Bella Coola Valley girls drop-in program runs Fridays
Next story
Cutting fuel tax won’t reduce high prices at the pumps, Surrey MLA says

Just Posted

Kirsten Boulier, from left, Taylor Jones, Nola Mack, Rhonda Schooner and Nicole Oliver are running a drop-in program for girls on Friday evenings. Other participants, not pictured, are Rita Svisdahl, Kayce Scott, Morgan Dennis and Mercedes Edgar. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley girls drop-in program runs Fridays

The Central Cariboo Regional District’s chief financial officer Yene Byun enjoys exploring all the Bella Coola area has to offer. (Submitted photo)
New CCRD CFO enjoys life, work in Bella Coola Valley

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

The SAMS junior girls basketball team had a great season. Here Glory Gordon, front row left, Ayanna Parr, Kashlyn Mack, Jordan McKinnon,Mariah Hall, Morgan Boileau, Aaliyah Andy and assistant coach Sony Legault, back row from left, Annika Parr, Sky Squinas, Nevaeh Squinas and Coach Ryan Parr pose for a team photo the provincials in Langley, held March 2-5, 2022. (Photo submitted)
SAMS junior girls basketball team wins 12th at provs, puts Bella Coola on the map