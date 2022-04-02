Cariboo Chilcotin community raises $80,000-plus for family of father killed in snowmobile crash

In just a few weeks people in the Cariboo Chilcotin raised more than $80,000 for the family of a young father who died in a snowmobile crash near Williams Lake on March 12.
Todd Sterritt, 29, left behind his fiancé and two small children.
The family lived in Williams Lake.
Within 48 hours of Sterritt’s death, Brittany Spooner, a family friend, her mom Shannon Woods and brother Lane Spooner started planning ways to help his family.
Brittany and her friend Amanda Price started an online auction, with help from Shannon, while Shannon and her partner David Setah organized a poker tournament.
With help from her brother Lane, and her mom, Brittany also organized a hockey game between the Alkali Braves and the Chilcotin Grizzlies, which took place Saturday, March 19 and included a 50/50 draw and a large raffle and with the arena full to capacity.
On Thursday, March 31, Brittany said everything had wrapped up and the money was donated to Sterritt’s fiancé.
She praised the community for its generosity.
“It is amazing.”
