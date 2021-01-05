Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism ends 2020 focused on future

“We know that the future of our visitor economy is a shared responsibility.”

The view looking down on the Chilcotin River to the hoodoos at Farwell Canyon on Wrestling Day, Jan. 2, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism says 2021 is an opportunity for the region’s tourism economy to build past the survival mode of the last year and emerge stronger by bringing a new sustainable, community building vision to tourism.

“We know that the future of our visitor economy is a shared responsibility,” said Amy Thacker, CEO of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism.

“We are working side by side with tourism operators, tourism organizations, municipalities, and the provincial and federal governments to make sure that together we are moving towards a new vision for the sector.”

As the organization that leads tourism development and marketing across the region, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism’s top priority through 2020 was connecting with the small businesses and organizations in the visitor economy to ensure they survived the economic downturn.

Thacker said one key effort since June has been the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Resiliency Program. Funding from the federal government made it possible for CCCT to provide local tourism businesses with meaningful, one-on-one support to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, adapt, and work towards eventual recovery. Businesses can still connect with support in the New Year by registering at tourismresiliency.ca/ccctrp, calling 1-800-663-5885, or e-mailing recovery@landwithoutlimits.com.

“Bans on international travel, and limits to local travel, had impacts in every community, for almost every single operator, and for so many of the people who earn a living from the visitor economy,” Thacker said. “But we also saw bright spots, like increased domestic visits at a few points during the late summer and fall. We will keep working together to help the sector emerge stronger and more sustainable in 2021.”

Another of the efforts has been the Ideas Lab, a peer-to-peer chance to learn solutions to common problems in the tourism sector. Session in early 2021 include Creating Revenue Diversification Opportunities, Evolving the Meetings and Events Experience, and Business Model Innovation for a Sustainable Future. More information and session dates are available online at tourismresiliency.ca/ideas-labs/.

“What makes the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast a great place to visit is what makes it a great place to live,” Thacker added. “Our home is a land without limits, and if we keep working together as our tourism sector there are no limits to our future as one of the most desired destinations in B.C. and Canada.”

