The view of Tatlayoko Lake in the West Chilcotin, May 2021, is one of 100s of beautiful places one can visit in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The view of Tatlayoko Lake in the West Chilcotin, May 2021, is one of 100s of beautiful places one can visit in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Gold Rush Trail among top 50 most-loved Canadian tourism destinations

Tourism Sentiment Index conducted a study of its 2021 data

Thanks to available wildlife viewing and nature photograph opportunities the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast and Gold Rush Trail have been named two of Canada’s most loved destinations.

The accolades come from the Tourism Sentiment Index’s Leading Places: The 50 Most Loved Destinations in Canada for 2021, where the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast placed ninth and the Gold Rush Trail came in 14th.

“These high rankings in the Leading Places report are testament to the incredible tourism opportunities across the region. Visitors can experience everything for wildlife viewing and nature photography to incredible outdoor adventures and world-class retreats,” noted Amy Thacker, CEO of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism in a news release Monday, Feb. 28.

“We were able to achieve this level of national prominence thanks to our marketing activities supported by our regional Municipal and Regional District Tax program.”

To identify the 100 Most Loved Destinations, Tourism Sentiment Index studied its 2021 data, combing through more than 1.6 million online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 destinations.

From that trove of information, 55 million conversations about 6,384 tourism products and experiences in 195 Canadian destinations were analyzed.

Andre Kuerbis, chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association board, noted it is exciting to see the entire region recognized as one of the top 10 most loved destinations in Canada.

“It’s a reflection of the incredible experiences to be had when you come to the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. Everyone at CCCTA will continue the efforts to let more and more people know about how they can come visit some of the most loved destinations in Canada.”

The full list of Top 50 destinations is available at https://www.sentiment-index.com/most-loved-canada.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House WranglersBella BellaBella CoolaCaribooChilcotinQuesnelTourism

Previous story
Kootenay woman organizes rally as Ukrainian hometown battered by airstrikes

Just Posted

The view of Tatlayoko Lake in the West Chilcotin, May 2021, is one of 100s of beautiful places one can visit in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Gold Rush Trail among top 50 most-loved Canadian tourism destinations

Bella Coola Valley Tourism will be holding an virtual AGM on March 1, 2022. (Harvey Thommasen photo)
A changing of the guard occurring at Bella Coola Valley Tourism

Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett taking part in the herring spawn on kelp (SOK) fishery in a previous season. (Photo submitted)
DFO closes herring spawn on kelp fishery at Central Coast against Heiltsuk Nation wishes

View of a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion