Carey and Angela Price have donated 50K from their foundation to the Breakfast of Canada Club’s emergency fund to help feed children across Canada during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo submitted)

Carey and Angela Price donate $50K to feed hungry Canadian children during COVID-19

Coming from the Carey and Angela Price Foundation funds going to Breakfast Club of Canada

NHL goal tender Carey Price and his wife Angela announced they are donating $50,000 from their foundation to the Breakfast Club of Canada’s emergency fund to help feed children across Canada during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Price family has been involved with the club for over five years through a variety of initiatives including Shooting for the Stars, an event created in collaboration with the Air Canada Foundation that lets children from Indigenous communities enjoy an incredible week-long experience in Montreal with their hockey hero, and an annual fundraiser of the same name held in Kelowna, B.C.

Carey is a favourite in the Cariboo-Chilcotin as he is originally from the community of Anahim Lake and the Ulkatcho First Nation west of Williams Lake where is mom, Lynda Price, is presently the chief.

The Montreal Canadiens goalie grew up playing hockey in Williams Lake.

“We are lucky to have everything we do, when so many people lack access to healthy food. We feel compelled to do our part so that the most vulnerable children and communities in the country, including Indigenous communities, aren’t victims of food insecurity during this crisis,” stated Angela Price in a press release.

Daniel Germain, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada, noted it is ‘incredible’ to be able to count on the support of the Carey and Angela Price Foundation.

“They’ve been so generous to Breakfast Club of Canada over the years, and this shows once again how invested they are in our mission.”

Some 250,000 students usually depend on the club and its partners for a healthy breakfast every school morning, but the total number of children and youth across the country affected by food insecurity is a greater than 1 million.

At least $5 million is required to meet the needs of Canadian children and families immediately.

To help minimize the repercussions of this crisis on families in need, the club is supporting local community organizations, who need more financial support than ever, as extra precautions drastically increase the cost of providing each meal.

The club is calling on the community and corporate partners to help support children in this time of need. For those looking to join the Price family in contributing to the emergency fund, donations can be made through the club’s website here, or by texting CLUB to 20222 to make a $5 or $20 donation.

Special grants will be issued through this emergency fund, which community organizations looking for support for their food programs can apply for.

The emergency fund will:

Focus on food-insecure households with children across Canada, including those in Indigenous communities, target high-need neighbourhoods, be administered in collaboration with respected community organizations that are familiar with and rigorously apply hygiene and sanitation measures associated with handling food as well as the requirements developed by public health authorities to control the spread of COVID-19

More than 50 organizations have already applied for assistance.


Coronavirus

