RCMP incident resulted in multiple arrests, hospitalization of gunshot victim in Quesnel

Car crashes and gunshots bring Quesnel police

Four arrested, victim in hospital from early morning incident at Eagle Road

Police responded to a vehicle collision report, but the incident escalated when RCMP arrived.

According to Quesnel RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Clay Kronebusch, their first call to action came at about 5:40 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 15).

“The Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a possible motor vehicle collision near Eagle Road in Quesnel,” Kronebusch said. “Upon attending, police located a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

In the investigation that followed, Mounties arrested four people in relation to the incident.

This appears to be an isolated incident, said Kronebusch. The victim and the suspects are known to each other.

The case is ongoing.

