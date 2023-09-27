Forest products firm Canfor says hired contractors on their way to conduct field survey work for the company were on board a helicopter that crashed outside Prince George, B.C., killing two and injuring four. A police helicopter prepares for takeoff from a staging area at Purden Lake Resort near the site of the crash on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Forest products firm Canfor says hired contractors on their way to conduct field survey work for the company were on board a helicopter that crashed outside Prince George, B.C., killing two and injuring four. A police helicopter prepares for takeoff from a staging area at Purden Lake Resort near the site of the crash on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Canfor confirms contractors on board B.C. helicopter that crashed killing 2

Company did not reveal contracting firm nor the helicopter’s owner in tragedy near Prince George

Forest products firm Canfor says hired contractors on their way to conduct field survey work for the company were on board a helicopter that crashed outside Prince George, B.C., killing two and injuring four.

Emergency crews were called just before 8 a.m. Tuesday after the helicopter crashed near Purden Lake off Highway 16, with six people on board.

Canfor says in a statement issued Wednesday that the survey crew, the helicopter and its pilot were contracted for field work, but the company would not reveal the contracting firm nor the helicopter’s owner.

Michelle Ward, Canfor’s vice-president of corporate communications, says the company is “deeply saddened” by the crash that killed two people.

Ward says Canfor is mourning the deaths of the contracted workers, and offers condolences to the friends and family for the lives that “were heartbreakingly cut short.”

Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald says the board’s investigators were scheduled to arrive at the scene of the crash on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: 2 dead in helicopter crash near Prince George

Helicopter crash

Previous story
Physician assistants could be coming soon to B.C. emergency rooms
Next story
Selwyn Romilly, B.C.’s first Black judge, dies at age 83

Just Posted

Elliott George Dester. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Elliott Dester located safe and sound

Rob Skelly built himself a sailboat and used it to sail around the world between 2017 and 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Retired helicopter pilot traversed the world in sailboat he built

Martha Sure, right, joined by her husband William Sure, left, and her daughter Norma Sure takes in the historic photo display from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School at the Gibraltar Room Sept. 25 to Sept. 29. Martha was a student at the school for eight years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School historic photo display opens in Williams Lake

High winds in the Cariboo are expected to increase fire activity and smoke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
Extreme winds forecast for Cariboo Fire Centre