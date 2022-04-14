Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Defence Anita Anand speak with Canadian troops deployed on Operation Reassurance as he visits the Adazi Military base in Adazi, Latvia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Defence Anita Anand speak with Canadian troops deployed on Operation Reassurance as he visits the Adazi Military base in Adazi, Latvia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian troops heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 troops will soon deploy from Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will depart from an Ontario military base in the coming days to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Defence Minister Anita Anand says up to 150 troops will soon deploy from Canadian Forces Base Trenton after a reconnaissance team visited Poland last week to plan for the mission.

More than 2.6 million people have fled to Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.

Anand says the troops will provide general and spiritual support as well as limited medical care.

Speaking at the base today, Anand says troops will also help Ukrainians leave Poland for other destinations, including Canada.

Canada has prioritized immigration applications from Ukraine and created a special program that lets Ukrainian citizens and their families come to Canada and work or study for three years.

She says Canada will keep working with allies to respond effectively as the crisis unfolds.

The Canadian Armed Forces previously had 260 military trainers in Poland after they were evacuated from Ukraine shortly before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

The trainers provided some humanitarian assistance during the early weeks of the conflict but have since been relocated back to Canada on what the military says is a temporary basis.

Since the war started, Canada has provided millions of dollars in loans to the Ukrainian government along with military weapons and equipment for its military.

The government has also sanctioned hundreds of Russian political and business leaders, and called for the International Criminal Court to investigate the country for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Military mission winds up as B.C. flood recovery effort continues

RELATED: Canada’s last military flight leaves Kabul before deadly twin bombings rock airport

Canada military missionsRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
Next story
Abbotsford couple back in Romania to help Ukrainian refugees after ‘miracle’ recovery

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is still pressing the provincial government to stop the cow moose hunt. Currently the government issues about 400 LEH tags for cow moose in B.C. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Kitkatla’s Jacob Thom (#9, white) is double-teamed by Metlakatla’s Brad Martinez (left) and Jason Enright on his way to 29 points in the All Native Basketball Tournament Seniors Division final and tournament MVP title. (Thom Barker photo)
Kitkatla wins third All Native Basketball Tournament seniors title in four years

The Burnaby Chiefs celebrate their championship in the Intermediate Division at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 9. (Thom Barker photo)
Burnaby downs Prince Rupert for Intermediate championship at All Native Basketball Tournament