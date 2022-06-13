Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau says he is isolating and feeling OK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.

He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

The Canadian Press

