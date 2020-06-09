Boxer Jean Pascal attends a demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd and all victims of police brutality, in Montreal, Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

A Canadian non-profit has set up a collective to streamline donations amid a surge in protests against anti-Black racism.

CanadaHelps director of charity engagement Jacob O’Connor said that as protests ramped up, Canadians began to look for ways to give here at home.

In response, the non-profit created the Black Solidarity Fund, a collection of 40 Black-based charities operating in Canada.

“We said look, we have this platform that’s already to go and this is a moment when the Black community really needs support and solidarity… let’s do it,” O’Connor said. CanadaHelps initially began creating “cause funds,” which allow people to donate to causes instead of specific charities, back in the fall. Those two cause funds, directed at COVID-19 aid, raised a collective $5 million.

O’Connor said they first looked at collective funds because research shows that younger generations are less likely than their parents to feel loyal to a particular charity.

“Older generations might have had an affinity or loyalty to a certain organization… younger generation don’t have that same brand loyalty,” O’Connor said.

“They’re more attached to causes.”

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

Canada has about 86,000 charities, O’Connor said, making it “overwhelming” for people trying to decide which one to donate to, particularly for a cause they are just beginning to monetarily support.

CanadaHelps’ Black Solidarity Fund was whittled down to 40 charities, with the money raised spread between them. As of Tuesday, the fund had raised more than $53,600, with options for both one-time and recurring donations.

O’Connor said that whether people give to the fund or a specific charity, CanadaHelps’ encourages recurring donations.

“It is a predictable source of revenue for charities, which usually get the large bulk of their donations in the last two months of the year,” he said. “That’s always kind of a stressful time and a lot of charities have cashflow issues because of that.”

Giving can be hard in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, O’Connor said, but added that small, monthly donations can still be a great way to give back.

“A $5 a month gift, at the end of the year that ends up being $60,” O’Connor said.

“I think every bit helps. It’s going to have a transformative impact on the community.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He is going to change the world’: Hundreds attend funeral held for George Floyd
Next story
Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

Just Posted

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in Quesnel

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Opening of salmon fishery in Area 8 opposed by Nuxalk Nation

Concerns over COVID-19, low stocks prompt protest in front of local DFO office

Local artist Jade Hanuse receives 2020 YVR Art Foundation Scholarship

Scholarship recipients are selected through a formal jury process and are awarded $5,000

Kindness Ninjas spread the love during COVID-19 – and there’s a local connection to the movement

Veronica Carrier, a grade three teacher at BCE, had her class acting as “kindness ninjas” months ago

Cariboo ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Most Read