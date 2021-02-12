The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)

Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

The United States International Trade Commission has concluded that the import of Canadian blueberries does not pose a threat to American blueberry producers.

The decision was made following a request made by the United States Trade Representative to the International Trade Commission on Sept. 29, 2020 suggesting that they initiate an investigation into the extent to which increased imports of blueberries have caused injury or threat to domestic growers.

RELATED: U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

The USITC vote, which occurred on Feb. 11, resulted in a unanimous 5-0 vote. A public report based on the investigation will be available for the public to view later this year.

The BC Blueberry Council stated they are pleased with the decision.

“Now our members can focus on the growing year ahead, instead of being concerned with trade penalties,” said BC Blueberry council chair Jack Bates.

According to a press release from the BC Blueberry Council, its members were proactive from the onset of the investigation, working with the Canadian and provincial government to prepare a defense and monitor the situation.

RELATED: B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Parm Bains, the president of Abbotsford-based Westberry Farms, stated the decision is a positive step forward for local growers.

“Getting a confirmation from the authorities proves the position we have always stood by,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen business ties and work closely with the United States High Bush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and blueberry buyers and brokers in promoting blueberries in North America.”

John Tentomas, the president and CEO of Abbotsford-based Nature’s Touch, was also satisfied with the ruling.

“Blueberries, both cultivated and wild, are very important industries that are fulfilling health and wellness needs of consumers in both the USA and Canada,” he said. “We face the same opportunities and challenges and have managed them together, as true industry and government peers. We are thankful that this decision continues to reflect on this partnership.”

According to the release, the U.S. is an important market for the B.C. blueberry industry, with approximately 100 million pounds destined for the United States each season.

British Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

Just Posted

Bella Bella Community School was also selected (file photo)
Two central coast schools to participate in the Active School Travel Pilot Program

SAMS and Bella Bella Community schools will both receive funding under the program

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Anthony Billyboy and Ted Sam manage a checkpoint at Taseko Lake Road west of Williams Lake on May 16, 2020. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Coalition of First Nations sign agreements to receive detailed COVID-19 case numbers

Systemic change in B.C.’s healthcare system must still occur, say First Nations

“We want to share our experience and message because we hope that people will stop pointing blame at one another, stop creating false enemies and remember that our real fight is against COVID-19 and we must work together to defeat it,” said TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse, noting there has been some goodwill and positive gestures during this difficult time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Defeating COVID-19 requires unity, says Tsilhqot’in Nation

Call against racism supported by B.C. health officials, CRD and WLFN

Cold Arctic air currently over the northern BC interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast (file photo)
Cold weather coming for Bella Coola this week

Arctic air is moving across central and northern B.C.

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Most Read