Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG

Canadian rescue crews along with their American counterparts are currently searching the waters between Victoria and Washington State for a downed plane with one man on board.

A CC-115 Buffalo airplane along with a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are searching the water following a mayday call from a Cessna 170 airplane over the Strait of Juan de Fuca shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a report posted to the United States Coast Guard social media account, the search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles. They noted the flight originated from Ketchikan, AK.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as soon as it becomes available.


Most Read